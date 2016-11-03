From Aloo To Mutton; 5 Joints That Do Parathas Just Right

The top contender remains the renowned Paranthe Wali Galli in Chandni Chowk. Make sure you go on an empty stomach and are prepared to gorge on a multitude of calories, because these are deep-fried. Available in a bunch of fillings apart from the usual aloo, gobhi and pyaaz, they have rare finds such as bhindi, gaajar, dal, and sweet treats such as mewa, the famous rabri and our personal favourite, banana {this one tastes much like a calzone}.

Whereas most stalls here are doing similarly delicious things, if we had to pick a place, it would have to be Babu Ram Paranthe Wala.