Arrabiatta, Carbonara & More: 18 Places To Head To When All You Want Is Pasta

Does pasta make your heart beat ‘fasta’? From penne to fusilli to bow tie, from arrabbiata to carbonara to Alfredo, we’ve got our favourites all decided. And yes, you can take a bite.

The Big Chill

What to order: Baked Penne Primavera, Chicken Ravioli with Creamy Parmesan, Fusilli with Pepperoni and Ricotta. However, if you want to venture beyond these three, we think you’re safe ordering pretty much anything off The Big Chill pasta menu.

The Big Chill Cafe

68-A, Khan Market, New Delhi

Public Affair

What to order: Spaghetti in Truffle Sauce with vegetables; this is on the spicier side, but so chock-full of flavour that you won’t even miss your usual pepperoni order. While you’re at Public Affair, do try their sparkling wine cocktails.

Public Affair

67 & 68, Khan Market, New Delhi

Artusi

What to order: Cappelletto Carbonara, Tortellini al Ragu.

Artusi Ristorante e Bar

M-24, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Ivy & Bean

What to order: Baked Penne with Chicken and Mozzarella, Prawn Pesto Fettucine. Ivy and Bean also has some great breakfast options in case you’re looking for an early bite.

Ivy & Bean

Sishan House, 119, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Jamie's Italian

What to order: Jamie’s Sausage Pappardelle, Prawn Linguine. Also worth trying here is the Vanilla and Lemon Martini.

Jamie's Italian

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

La Piazza

What to order: Handmade Rigatoni with Eggplant, Tomato, Basil and Ricotta. La Piazza, being one of the oldest Italian restaurants in the city, always serves its dishes authentic, and with a side of nostalgia.

La Piazza - Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi

Tonino

What to order: Linguine Pasta with Lobster Meat & Cherry Tomato Sauce, Mushroom Ricotta Ravioli in Garlic Butter Sauce with goat cheese, sage and chicken. We’d recommend booking a table here in the evening and preferably in good weather, so you can enjoy the beautiful outdoor setting.

Tonino

76/27, Near Andheria More, MG Road, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Diggin

What to order: Spaghetti Carbonara, Spaghetti Aglio Olio. Do follow your pasta up with Diggin‘s home-made gelatos.

Diggin

Anand Lok Shopping Centre, Shop 1 & 2, Opp. Gargi College, Anand Lok, New Delhi

Cafe Rock 'N' Rolla

What to order: Mac Romance, Spaghetti Meat Ball Madness; you can also choose from a range of vegetable and meat toppings.

Cafe Rock N Rolla

168, Ground Floor, Humayunpur, Safdarjung, New Delhi

The Turkey Project

What to order: Chardonnay and Mushrooms, a creamy pasta done with a white wine reduction, and Aglio Olio Peperoncino, the classic olive oil pasta. And if you feel like something different than the usual might make your day, go for the Duck Confit Ragu.

The Turkey Project

C-27, DDA Complex, Opp. Moolchand Hospital, Defence Colony, New Delhi

The Flashback

What to order: Alfredo White Sauce if you’re going through a serious case of pasta deficiency and Chilli Chicken Spaghetti for when you can’t decide between Chinjabi and Italian. They’ve got amazing burgers, too, so if you’re famished, might as well dive in there.

The Flashback

Rattan Jyoti Building, G-1, Ground Floor, Rajendra Place, New Delhi

The Good Pasta

What to order: Fettuccine Arabiatta with chicken and Lamb Bolognese were our non-veg picks, and for vegetarian, we recommend the House Special in a creamy red sauce and the ever-so-reliable Mac ’n’ Cheese.

The Good Pasta

M Block Market, Greater Kailash-2, New Delhi

Sorrento

What to order: Green Fettuccini with Pecorino Romano and basil tomato sauce and Linguine with baby spinach, chilli, garlic, and prawns. These are on their exclusive lunch menu and are part of a four-course meal. The pasta is homemade and we couldn’t vouch for it more—it’s absolutely delightful.

Sorrento - Shangri-La's Eros Hotel

Shangri-La's Eros Hotel, 19, Ashoka Road, Janpath, New Delhi

Cafeteria & Co.

What to order: Penne Arrabiata and Parmesan & White Wine Risotto are the classic pasta Gods over at our favourite North Campus joint. Their hexizzas and burgers are also mighty rulers of the taste buds.

Cafeteria & Co.

G-14, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi

Big Yellow Door

What to order: The vodka flamed Tipsy-Licious Pasta and Baked Alfredo won the pasta award at this pretty, little joint. Give their decadent shakes and coolers a try for the ultimate sugar rush.

Big Yellow Door

H-8, Opp. Venkateswara College, Satya Niketan, New Delhi

Fat Lulu’s

What to order: The Carbonara with extra bacon is an absolute killer. Also try their 3 layer over baked lasagne for a flavour punch. Their pizzas hit the right spot, too, so take the squad for a pasta-pizza party.

Fat Lulu's

C-7, Commercial Complex, SDA, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Theos

What to order: Penne Mushroom Piri Piri to set your tongue ablaze and Fettuccini Carbonara for the classic pasta cravings. Theos also has amazing Lebanese, Thai, and Mexican platters that worth a tasty try.

Theos

Sangam Courtyard, Major Somnath Marg, R. K. Puram, New Delhi

