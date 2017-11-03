Does pasta make your heart beat ‘fasta’? From penne to fusilli to bow tie, from arrabbiata to carbonara to Alfredo, we’ve got our favourites all decided. And yes, you can take a bite.
Arrabiatta, Carbonara & More: 18 Places To Head To When All You Want Is Pasta
The Big Chill
What to order: Baked Penne Primavera, Chicken Ravioli with Creamy Parmesan, Fusilli with Pepperoni and Ricotta. However, if you want to venture beyond these three, we think you’re safe ordering pretty much anything off The Big Chill pasta menu.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Public Affair
What to order: Spaghetti in Truffle Sauce with vegetables; this is on the spicier side, but so chock-full of flavour that you won’t even miss your usual pepperoni order. While you’re at Public Affair, do try their sparkling wine cocktails.
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
Artusi
What to order: Cappelletto Carbonara, Tortellini al Ragu.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
Ivy & Bean
What to order: Baked Penne with Chicken and Mozzarella, Prawn Pesto Fettucine. Ivy and Bean also has some great breakfast options in case you’re looking for an early bite.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Jamie's Italian
What to order: Jamie’s Sausage Pappardelle, Prawn Linguine. Also worth trying here is the Vanilla and Lemon Martini.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
La Piazza
What to order: Handmade Rigatoni with Eggplant, Tomato, Basil and Ricotta. La Piazza, being one of the oldest Italian restaurants in the city, always serves its dishes authentic, and with a side of nostalgia.
- Price for two: ₹ 4500
Tonino
What to order: Linguine Pasta with Lobster Meat & Cherry Tomato Sauce, Mushroom Ricotta Ravioli in Garlic Butter Sauce with goat cheese, sage and chicken. We’d recommend booking a table here in the evening and preferably in good weather, so you can enjoy the beautiful outdoor setting.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Diggin
What to order: Spaghetti Carbonara, Spaghetti Aglio Olio. Do follow your pasta up with Diggin‘s home-made gelatos.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Cafe Rock 'N' Rolla
What to order: Mac Romance, Spaghetti Meat Ball Madness; you can also choose from a range of vegetable and meat toppings.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
The Turkey Project
What to order: Chardonnay and Mushrooms, a creamy pasta done with a white wine reduction, and Aglio Olio Peperoncino, the classic olive oil pasta. And if you feel like something different than the usual might make your day, go for the Duck Confit Ragu.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Flashback
What to order: Alfredo White Sauce if you’re going through a serious case of pasta deficiency and Chilli Chicken Spaghetti for when you can’t decide between Chinjabi and Italian. They’ve got amazing burgers, too, so if you’re famished, might as well dive in there.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The Good Pasta
What to order: Fettuccine Arabiatta with chicken and Lamb Bolognese were our non-veg picks, and for vegetarian, we recommend the House Special in a creamy red sauce and the ever-so-reliable Mac ’n’ Cheese.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Sorrento
What to order: Green Fettuccini with Pecorino Romano and basil tomato sauce and Linguine with baby spinach, chilli, garlic, and prawns. These are on their exclusive lunch menu and are part of a four-course meal. The pasta is homemade and we couldn’t vouch for it more—it’s absolutely delightful.
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
Cafeteria & Co.
What to order: Penne Arrabiata and Parmesan & White Wine Risotto are the classic pasta Gods over at our favourite North Campus joint. Their hexizzas and burgers are also mighty rulers of the taste buds.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Big Yellow Door
What to order: The vodka flamed Tipsy-Licious Pasta and Baked Alfredo won the pasta award at this pretty, little joint. Give their decadent shakes and coolers a try for the ultimate sugar rush.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Fat Lulu’s
What to order: The Carbonara with extra bacon is an absolute killer. Also try their 3 layer over baked lasagne for a flavour punch. Their pizzas hit the right spot, too, so take the squad for a pasta-pizza party.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Theos
What to order: Penne Mushroom Piri Piri to set your tongue ablaze and Fettuccini Carbonara for the classic pasta cravings. Theos also has amazing Lebanese, Thai, and Mexican platters that worth a tasty try.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
