In Crust We Trust: These Are Our Favourite Pizza Places In Town

Remember those times when your mum decided to surprise you with some home-crafted Italian goodness? Wimpy’s does a pretty on point version of that very pizza. Think of the basics – onions, cheese and capsicum, with a choice of either mushrooms, lamb or chicken. And they’ve got three sizes – 7in, 10in and 14in, so you can pick as per the size of your hunger. Just don't go in expecting anything gourmet.