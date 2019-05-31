There are few foods that come close to pizza, but you already knew this. And we’re not talking fast, mass-produced, factory manufactured pizzas; we’re talking the real thing. Thin crusts, thought-out toppings, wood-fired ovens and finely-kneaded dough. We asked around, ate around, and came up with our top 20 picks for the best pizza in Delhi.
In Crust We Trust: These Are Our Favourite Pizza Places In Town
Pizza Fungi Misti at Sevilla, Claridges
Lightly painted with truffle oil, this vegetarian delight stars fresh tomato, buffalo mozzarella and two types of mushrooms – button and porcini (ergo the name). Baked to perfection in their wood-fire ovens, this one has easily won over our hearts.
- Price for two: ₹ 4500
Provenzale at Caffe Tonino
A treat for vegetarians! This pizza has generous amounts of mushrooms, olives, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese . And their crust? Warm, soft and a perfect balance between crispy and chewy.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Galleria Special at Instapizza
With its ‘one price, unlimited toppings’ philosophy, we knew this one would be insta-love. We’re loving the Galleria Special with fresh garlic, jalapeno peppers and sundried tomatoes on their not-too-thin, not-too-thick crust. Perfect for take-out.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Calabrese at Pizza Express
For people who love their veggies as much as they love their meats, this one’s got it just right. Italian and spicy sausage, with jalapenos and red and yellow peppers, flavoured with emilgrana, baby mozzarella, pesto and oregano. Not too heavy, with just the right amount of cheese, and flavours in abundance!
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Mushroom & Feta at Diggin'
Wholesome goodness on a thin, crunchy crust, say hello to Diggin’s lip-smacking mushroom and feta pizza, with thinly-sliced mushrooms and spinach leaves bringing in the freshness quotient. Of course, feta adds just the right amount of taste to the whole arrangement.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Home Style at Wimpy's
Remember those times when your mum decided to surprise you with some home-crafted Italian goodness? Wimpy’s does a pretty on point version of that very pizza. Think of the basics – onions, cheese and capsicum, with a choice of either mushrooms, lamb or chicken. And they’ve got three sizes – 7in, 10in and 14in, so you can pick as per the size of your hunger. Just don't go in expecting anything gourmet.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Pepperoni at Summer House Cafe
There’s something to be said about the spot pizza hits when alcohol is involved. And this one does just that. Perfect grease, oil and pepperoni levels, for when hungrier strikes mid-drinking binge.
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
Pizza Marinara at Prego, The Westin Gurgaon
That it’ll be full of five-star kitchen goodness is a given. But seafood with a thick tomato sauce, garlic, and kalamata olives on superbly baked crust? Yup. We’re in.
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
La Bomba at NYC Pie
Fondly referred to as the vegan’s nightmare, this one is a meat overload. They’ve got pepperoni, black ham, Spanish chorizo and spicy Italian sausage. What we love is that they do four varieties of bases – from a regular to a whole wheat, as well as a garlic and a herb one. LBB tip: NYC Pie has also got a host of vegetarian options worth checking out – we recommend the Jamaican Heights.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Jugalbandi at Nirulas
You can never go wrong when it comes to meat; lots of it at that; and when there’s years of quality and a dash of nostalgia thrown in- well, that’s just near perfect. This oldie but goodie features mutton salami and sausage.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The Broadway (Four Cheese) Fat Lulu's
With its wood-fired goodness, we love the unusual toppings like fresh grapes or peanuts or seafood marinara, but it’s that darn four cheese — with mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina and ricotta — we keep going back for!
- Price for two: ₹ 800
No Cheese Pizza at Olive, One Style Mile
This is perfect for all you calorie-counters out there. Italian plum tomatoes, an assortment of greens, pesto, lightly drizzled with just the right amount of extra virgin olive oil. Flavour, without all the fat. Winner.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Napoli Pizza at Baking Bad
If you ask 10 people what their favourite pizza joint is, we're pretty sure 7 of them will say it's Baking Bad. The crust is a perfect balance between chewy and thin, no wonder it keeps people coming back for more. We say you give their artisan Napoli pizza a try.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Indiana Jones at Big Fat Pizza
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Make Your Own Pizza at Wenger's
This list wouldn't be complete without mentioning this childhood fave that is still going strong. Their pizza is easily the most underrated thing on their menu, and is nostalgia served in the form of pie. Best part? You can make your own pizza with their options of toppings. The best kind of throwback!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
BBQ Chicken at Tossin
Tossin is very popular among our Gurgaon friends, and with good reason. There are SO MANY options! Even those who like the more punjabi-fied versions of pizzas, instead of the authentic crusts and toppings, will find something they'll love here.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Pork Calabrian Pizza at Evoo
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Classic Pepperoni and Margherita at Leo's
Leo’s doesn’t have a huge list of options to choose from and if you ask us, that’s a mark of a good place; They do limited eats but do them pretty darn well. Our faves? Classic Pepperoni (obviously) and surprisingly, the good ol’ Margherita; the perfect combination of cheese, basil and tomato.
P.S. It’s a dog-friendly space and has board games too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Spicy Italian Sausage Pizza at Amici Cafe
An old fave, Amici will always have a special place in our heart. The cafe was one of the first to bring the concept of authentic, thin crust pizza to the city, and is still one of the best ones to hit up for a good thin-crust fix.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
