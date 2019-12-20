Broke Scenes? We Have Found A Great Spot For You Along With Your Friends

NYC Central & Co: I found this great Munchin spot in the heart of sector-37. The nearest metro station from this place is the Golf course. I visited this place with one of my good friends for gup shup. This place offers both inside & outside type of sittings. I had a great experience inside this cafe. The rooftop was covered with a board showing the blue sky at the night which was pleasant to the eyes. We started with Oreo and Kit kat shakes, which were well presentable and thickly consistency. Then we had Sharma Ji in New York pizza. It was a veg pizza with a great puff based base. The cheese pull was decent and the taste was incredible. Also, we tried their snow-white pasta which was made with lots of love and cheese. It was drooling and burp worth. They served us peri-peri chicken wings (wingsporium) which were good in quantity and good in taste. The chicken was tender & full of flavours.