Whenever I felt hungry I visited this place which was right in front of my college in Satya Niketan name called Granny's kitchen, you can find lots of food stalls, but this place was just amazing for rajma chawal! They are so hygienic and the taste of rajma chawal is just amazing! it almost tastes like its homemade and will cost you around INR 50.
Best Place For Rajma chawal In Satya Niketan
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
If there is more seats for sitting so it would be great
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
