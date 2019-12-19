Best Place For Rajma chawal In Satya Niketan

Fast Food Restaurants

Granny's Kitchen

Satya Niketan, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 18, Mini Market, Satyaniketan, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Whenever I felt hungry I visited this place which was right in front of my college in Satya Niketan name called Granny's kitchen, you can find lots of food stalls, but this place was just amazing for rajma chawal! They are so hygienic and the taste of rajma chawal is just amazing! it almost tastes like its homemade and will cost you around INR 50.

What Could Be Better?

If there is more seats for sitting so it would be great

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

