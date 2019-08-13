This Restaurant Offers Great North Indian Food & Has An Insta-Worthy Ambience

Casual Dining

Banter

Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

B-31, Pusa Road, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

I recently visited Banter and totally fell in love with it. The ambience is top-notch, welcoming and amazing. The music was perfect and the service was also pretty quick. Let’s come to food, they offer different cuisines. We ordered, Drums of heaven: They were heavenly tasty Maggi arancini: It was new and delicious Butter chicken tart: It was amazing Khadi paneer tart: It was pretty good The pizza was also delicious too In mains, we had butter chicken which was perfect and dal makhani all-time favourite . We also had an exceptionally good monster shake So guys, do visit this place!!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

