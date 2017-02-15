4 Of The Cheesiest Dishes You'll Find In Delhi

A light fluffy cheese soufflé turned out of the ramekin, drizzled with cheese velouté and garnished with crunchy cheese crisp is what cheese dreams are made of. Olive Bar & Kitchen serves just this but even better; accompanied by pickled parsnips and braised turnips, this well cooked soufflé has a cloud-like texture that will leave you mesmerised at the first bite.

We suggest enjoying each spoonful in peace and reminiscing in the serene, simplistic ambience. The beautiful earthiness of gruyère and richness of the soufflé is gently cut through by the pickled parsnips and braised turnips.