Oodles Of Noodles: Chicken, Cheese & Salami Maggi

Ten-Second Takeaway

For those of us who like to experiment with our Maggi, we mapped a trail through town to put together a list of the best places that serve some off-the-hook variations.

Billu’s Food Hut

Apart from serving experimental renditions like Tandoori Paneer Tikka Maggi, Schezwan Sauce Maggi and Chilli Chaap Maggi, this pocket-friendly joint also serves some great pasta in white sauce and grills.

Fast Food Restaurants

Billu's Hut

4.2

Aggarwal Millenium Tower, G-28, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi

Big Yellow Door

This popular restaurant also serves Maggi, along with its famous burgers and nachos. One can enjoy it with vegetables as well as Masala Maggi Chicken. They have four outlets, now!

Cafes

Big Yellow Door

4.3

H-8, Opp. Venkateswara College, Satya Niketan, New Delhi

Café 6

This well-stocked café in Hauz Khas is pocket-friendly, with many items on the list to team with their vegetable and chicken Maggi.

Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe 6

4.2

D-6, Ground Floor, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Wood Box Café

Woodbox Café has gone ahead and combined two of our favourite things: Maggi and pizza. The Masala Maggi Pizza is a concoction involving lots of cheese, veggies and spices.

Cafes

Woodbox Cafe

4.1

2521, Ground Floor, Hudson Lane, Delhi University-GTB Nagar, New Delhi

