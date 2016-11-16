For those of us who like to experiment with our Maggi, we mapped a trail through town to put together a list of the best places that serve some off-the-hook variations.
Billu’s Food Hut
Apart from serving experimental renditions like Tandoori Paneer Tikka Maggi, Schezwan Sauce Maggi and Chilli Chaap Maggi, this pocket-friendly joint also serves some great pasta in white sauce and grills.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Big Yellow Door
This popular restaurant also serves Maggi, along with its famous burgers and nachos. One can enjoy it with vegetables as well as Masala Maggi Chicken. They have four outlets, now!
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Café 6
This well-stocked café in Hauz Khas is pocket-friendly, with many items on the list to team with their vegetable and chicken Maggi.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Wood Box Café
Woodbox Café has gone ahead and combined two of our favourite things: Maggi and pizza. The Masala Maggi Pizza is a concoction involving lots of cheese, veggies and spices.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
