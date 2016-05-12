Pin It: LBB's Favourite Spots For Nose Studs & Rings

I had my nose pierced back in 11th grade on an impulse, while I was slurping on a milkshake in GK1 M block market {as the cool kids did back then}, hovering around the silver jewellery shops with the prime objective of window shopping. Almost a decade and a couple of hundred nose pins later, here’s a list of tried and tested places you really should stick your nose into.

Amrapali

On the expensive side, you may want to drag your parents {or bae} here to get your nose a little present. They’ve got stuff ranging from basic traditional silver nose studs and rings to the more embellished nathnis done up in pearls and various semi-precious stones in both silver and gold finishes.

Bookmark this one for the shaadi season!

Where: Find an Amrapali store near you here

Price: Starting at INR 1,000

Siloffer

The guy here is famous for leaning across the counter and piercing your body parts without so much as even asking you to take a seat {yikes, you may think, but he has a huge fan following}. This is where you’ll get nose pins in all the colours of the rainbow, and more. We’re loving the turquoises, the parrot greens and the fuchsias. Pretty!

Price: Starting at INR 100

Jain Silver Arts Jewellery

When you’re looking for super simple or super traditional, Jain Silver Arts Jewellery is your go-to place. Not only will you find what you’re looking for {unlike U2}, you’ll also get it at a bargain price.

Price: Starting at INR 100

Click here for a complete list of silver shops in Dariba Kalan.

Celestial

This is where above-mentioned nose piercing was done. Their range of nose rings is vast; choose from plain ones to twisted silver ones to ones with little charms hanging off them, with a bunch of moons and stars. Their nose pin collection is pretty great, too.

Price: Starting at INR 80

Jaypore

Jaypore is the place to head when you want to replicate Sonam Kapoor’s look from the {in}famous Hymn For The Weekend Coldplay video. We’re donning these when we’re all dressed up in ethnic skirts, kurtas and saris.

Where: Shop online here

Price: Starting at INR 790

Tjori

Tjori’s got a collection of oxidised silver nose pins {inspired by the Banjara tribes of Rajasthan and Gujarat} we’re lusting after. Geometrical traditional designs played off by just a dash of colour, they’re perfect to make a statement with.

Where: Shop online here

Price: Starting at INR 600

Adarsh Jewellers

Florals, knots and geometry; Adarsh has us hooked with its sheer design variety. They’re also pretty popular among the student crowd, and are looked at as the place to get your first {or tenth} piercing.

Price: Starting at INR 50

Bluestone

Want to buy your nose its first diamond? Log onto Bluestone. They’ve conveniently categorised their nose pins into everyday wear and special occasions. Choose from diamonds, rubies, emeralds—the works. And yes, it’s all pure gold.

Where: Shop online here

Price: Starting at INR 2,619

