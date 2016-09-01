Refuel At These Food Stalls When Shopping In Sarojini Nagar

True to its name, Khatta Meetha serves an array of sweet and sour chaat, pao bhaji, aloo tikki and golgappas. You’ll spot it courtesy a flock of people waiting {not too patiently} for their share of spicy pani golgappa. Needless to say, we joined the queue, chose the atta ones over sooji and proceeded to crunch and sip.

The puri is crunchy {be careful it doesn’t disintegrate in your hands}, the aloo inside, a chatpata affair. The green chutney’s pretty great too and if you feel the heat, get your hands on their matka kulfi.