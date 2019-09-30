Best Pocket Friendly Cafe In Majnu ka Tila!

Do you also want to hang out with your friends but don’t want to spend much? Then, here my friends, this is the place. Ama Cafe switched in the area Majnu Ka Tila offers an amazing menu comprising of pancakes, sandwiches, shakes, and the best desserts, all under INR 500. Yes, under INR 500. This place has an amazing ambience with a little open area for smoking area too. Opens at 7 am in the morning, which is again a plus point for all the college-going students. The food is on the table within 5 minutes after the order, and the staff is super friendly. My favourites have to be the Chicken Jamaican Burger and the Double chocolate pancakes. Don’t forget to visit guys!