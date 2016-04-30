There are few things that hit the sweet spot better than a crisp pint of beer with a range of spicy accompaniments. If you’re working in Gurgaon or just happen to find yourself in the area, here are the pubs in Gurgaon we think you should head to.
#LBBPicks: Pubs In Gurgaon For Your Dose Of Beer & Munchies
Adda By Striker
What To Order: Butter Chicken Puchka Shot, Kadhai Paneer Nachos
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Hard Rock Cafe
What To Order: Original Legendary Burger, Apple Cobbler
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Sutra Gastropub
What To Order: Butter Chicken Bao, Mushroom Risotto, Chocolate Tiramisu
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
7 Degrees Brauhaus
What To Order: Brauhaus Energy {cocktail}, Homemade Bratwurst, Bier Chocolate Cannelloni
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Warehouse Cafe
What To Order: Chicken Sui Mai Dim Sum, Lamb Croquettes
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Wine Company
What To Order: Bacon Chorizo Risotto, Paan Panna Cotta
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Molecule
What To Order: Mushroom Cappuccino, Dal Chawal Arancini, Cajun Crusted Fish With Lemon Foam
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
