#LBBPicks: Pubs In Gurgaon For Your Dose Of Beer & Munchies

There are few things that hit the sweet spot better than a crisp pint of beer with a range of spicy accompaniments. If you’re working in Gurgaon or just happen to find yourself in the area, here are the pubs in Gurgaon we think you should head to.

Adda By Striker

What To Order: Butter Chicken Puchka Shot, Kadhai Paneer Nachos

Pubs

Adda By Striker

4.2

SCO 24, 1st Floor, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Hard Rock Cafe

What To Order: Original Legendary Burger, Apple Cobbler

Pubs

Hard Rock Cafe

Cyber Hub, Unit 4/5/104/105, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Sutra Gastropub

What To Order: Butter Chicken Bao, Mushroom Risotto, Chocolate Tiramisu

Pubs

Sutra Gastropub

4.2

Cyber Hub, 2nd Floor, 201 & 202, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

7 Degrees Brauhaus

What To Order: Brauhaus Energy {cocktail}, Homemade Bratwurst, Bier Chocolate Cannelloni

Breweries

7 Degrees Brauhaus

310 & 311, 3rd Floor, South Point Mall, DLF Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurgaon

Warehouse Cafe

What To Order: Chicken Sui Mai Dim Sum, Lamb Croquettes

Breweries

Warehouse Cafe

4.0

Plot 11& 12, Main Market, Leisure Valley Road, Sector 29, Gurgaon

The Wine Company

What To Order: Bacon Chorizo Risotto, Paan Panna Cotta

Bars

The Wine Company

4.3

Cyber Hub, 22 & 23, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Molecule

What To Order: Mushroom Cappuccino, Dal Chawal Arancini, Cajun Crusted Fish With Lemon Foam

Bars

Molecule Air Bar

4.1

SCO 53, 4th Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

