We all have that one restaurant we find ourselves visiting over and over again till we are acquainted with each and every single thing on the menu. We spoke to our Noida friends about their go-to restaurants which remain favourites even in the light of new places cropping up every day. So, if you do find yourself on the other side of the river, here are some places you could visit for a meal.
Eating Out In Noida? Grab A Meal At One Of These Stellar Restaurants
Punjabi by Nature
Ideal for when you’re going out in a large group, Punjabi by Nature is a typical fine dining Indian restaurant. Highlights on their menu include Dal Punjabi, Galouti Kebab and of course, the much-talked-about vodka golgappas.
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Pind Balluchi
A classic for a family outing, the age-old Pind Balluchi continues to be one of the most frequented restaurants. The Noida outlet welcomes visitors with a burst of colour and the figurine of a sardarji sitting on a bench outside. If you’re a first-time customer (or even a returning one), the Dahi ke Kebab and the Murg Tandoori will prove to be worth your while.
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Burma Burma
Comfortable seating, beautiful decor, and delicious food - that's how we would like to describe Burma Burma. Offering Asian and Burmese cuisine, you need to head here if you are looking to indulge in something different. You can try their Samosa Soup, Tea Leaf Salad, Panfried Rice Dumplings, Burmese Fried Rice, Lemongrass Curry.
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Desi Vibes
The first thing that strikes you here is the décor; inspired by rural India, there’s a generous use of colour, charpai-like bench seating, lots of mirrors and puppets on the wall. The food is predominantly North Indian with the Paneer Makhani and Dal Makhani being the most popular choices.
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 16
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Lakshmi Coffee House
This is one of the oldest restaurants in Noida and has earned itself a loyal clientele; you’ll see what we mean if you go on a weekend (hoards of people are always waiting outside to get a seat). They serve south Indian fare including crispy dosas, idlis, sambar and tangy lemon rice.
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Theos
What started as a bakery (with Hazelnut Opera Cake, the Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake, and the Theos Brownies being the highlights) now runs a kitchen for all meals. The Cream of Chicken and Basil Soup, Warm Chicken Salad, Spaghetti Bolognese, Fusilli Alfredo with Mushrooms and Pesto Bread are some of their hottest selling dishes. With a vast menu of shakes and coolers, Theos really is one of the best options for an Italian or continental meal in Noida.
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Golf Course
The Big Chill
Of course, this list is certainly incomplete without Big Chill. Located in DLF Mall of India, you cannot leave without trying super famous white sauce pasta, lasagna, and banoffee pie. Also, as is the case with almost all the Big Chill restaurants across the city, you will have to wait to get a table here too (but it will be worth it).
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 18
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Bohemia
Known for its minimalist decor and soothing ambience, Bohemia is well known for its pizza, pasta, mezze platter, and jumbo prawns. It's a perfect place to head to if you are looking to go out for a peaceful lunch date or a casual evening with friends.
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 18
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Cafe Cones & Curries
Known for its delicious North Indian food, you need to head here if you haven't already. If you are wondering what to eat here, you can try Dal Mughlai, Matar Paneer, and the different breads. In case you are not in a mood to eat North Indian, their pizza and pasta options are a must-try too.
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Forty-Four
Although quite popular for breakfast options and fast food, you can head here when you are looking for a quick bite that's delicious and also affordable. You can try their breakfast bowls, sandwiches, and salads.
Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Mamagoto
If you've been to Mamagoto and haven't tried their Soggy Thai Basil Fried Rice Bowl then, we guess it's time for you to make another trip soon. In case you are not a fried rice fan (which we think is not possible), you can also try their Laksa Tribute which is their own version of the famous Chinese Malay Laksa with a coconut base, lemongrass, galangal, and red chilies.
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 18
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Saffron Boutique
The Saffron Boutique located in Sector 104 is best to head to if you are looking to hog on some North Indian food. They even do really good Mughlai and Chinese cuisine. Once you are here, you can try Dal Makhani, Butter Chicken, Paneer Lababdar, Biryani, and Kheer.
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ metro station
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
