Find Yourself At Pandara Road? You Have To Check Out These 6 Restaurants

While you can hardly go wrong with your choices once you’ve reached the Pandara Road Market, we've prepared a short list of our favourite restaurants in the area. 

Havemore

While the jewel in their considerable crown has to be the Butter Chicken, you've got to give their delicious Shahi Paneer a go too.  We doubt you will be disappointed. Another favourite among Havemore aficionados is the delightful Brain Curry. Try these with the Garlic Naan and Pudina Paranthas.

Casual Dining

Havemore

4.2

11 & 12, Pandara Road Market, India Gate, New Delhi

Chicken Inn

The long-time rival of Havemore, Chicken Inn has its own yummy items to boast of. While even they have great Butter Chicken, the Kalmi Kebabs in their tandoori specialities are especially outstanding. Another meaty delight is the succulent Mutton Burra. We also enjoy their take on the Brain Masala, and like to nom on their pickled onions as we wait for the mains.

Casual Dining

Chicken Inn

4.0

13-15, Pandara Road Market, India Gate, New Delhi

Veg Gulati

The marketplace wouldn’t be complete without the vegetarian-friendly Veg Gulati. We’ve previously gorged on their delicious Dum Biryani with fresh veggies. Another favourite is the heavenly, heavy Dal Makhani. And we hear their Tandoori Mushroom is worth a shot too. 

Casual Dining

Gulati

4.3

6, Pandara Road Market, India Gate, New Delhi

Gulati

You can’t visit Gulati without eating their kebabs! Their melt-in-your-mouth Galouti Kebabs and moist Kakori Kebabs are a must try for every meat lover.

Among their vegetarian items, they highly recommend the Paneer Lababdar. From the breads, we really like the Butter Garlic Naan, while their new Cheese Naan really intrigues us.

Casual Dining

Gulati Restaurant

6, Pandara Road Market, India Gate, New Delhi

Pindi

Maintaining the vibe of a 90s spot, Pindi excels with their tandoori items. We’ve previously devoured their Chicken Rada and Saag Chicken. In the vegetarian options, we hear good things about the Pindi Chole and the Paneer Korma.

Oh, and we really enjoy their Masala Papad, Keema Naan and Garlic Roti alongside. 

Casual Dining

Pindi Restaurant

4.1

16, Pandara Road Market, India Gate, New Delhi

Ichiban

Being the only pan-Asian restaurant here, Ichiban deserves a mention.In the dim sum selection we loved the Prawn Sui Mai, and also highly recommend the Golden Fried Prawns as an appetiser. Our team has also personally enjoyed the Khao Suey in the Thai section.

We hear good things about the squid items, and honestly, you can’t go wrong with any of their pork dishes either.

Casual Dining

Ichiban Restaurant

4.4

9, Pandara Road Market, India Gate, New Delhi

L'Opéra Salon De Thé

In the mood for a quick bite and a refreshing drink? L'opéra (in Bikaner House) won't let you down. The cute (and oh-so-pretty) cafe has a fair amount of variety in both savoury and sweet dishes. It's the perfect place to catch up with a friend over coffee, and ofcourse macarons.

Recommended For: Macarons, Opera Pastry, Tea

Chor Bizarre

