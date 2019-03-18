Scrumptious Food And A View To Die For!Head Over To This Restaurant Right Away

What else do you need when you get a rooftop seating, scrumptious food, live music and a perfect view altogether? Found this place named Themis Barbecue in NSP. It has really delectable starters, buffet and a great variety of desserts. The ambience is really nice. Have indoor seating as well as rooftop seating. Staff - Service is pretty average and most importantly it is very economical.
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: NETAJI SUBHASH PLACE
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Bae, Big Group
