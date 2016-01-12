If you’re looking to go down the healthy path this year, there are few options better than salad. And when they come infused with prawns, chicken, salmon, quinoa and baby corn, you’ve got your taste needs sorted too. We scoured the city for the best salad spots, and this is what we found.
Green, Leafy & Yummy: On a Salad Trail in the City
Salad Days
A delivery only service, Salad Days has come to our rescue many a times when lunch time strikes. We’re partial to their Asian Chicken Noodle Salad and Wild Red Rice. They pack it up super nicely, with the dressing sent separately, along with a piece of bread.
Salad Chef
Salad Chef has been offering healthy meal solutions since 1993. What initially started with a tiny little joint in Vasant Vihar now has multiple outlets. They do a great Baby Corn and Pasta salad, Caesar Salad and Herbed Grilled Chicken Salad. If you’re looking for a dose of desi, opt for the Paneer/Chicken Tikka.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Diggin
The two-storeyed Diggin keeps us coming back for its Carbonara Pasta, fairy-lit balcony and yep, their salads. Look no further than the Citrus Chicken Salad with its generous amount of lettuce and greens, smoked chicken and cherry tomatoes, with slices of orange, dressed in an orange vinaigrette.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Jamie’s Italian
The much-awaited Jamie’s Italian opened in October last year. We love it for its surprisingly reasonably-priced pasta, pizza and salads. The ingredients they use are all super fresh which makes the Caprese Salad {fresh mozzarella, heritage tomatoes and olive oil} an absolute delight.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
The Health Box
For huge portions of healthy, look no further than The Health Box. They’ve got options such as the Spanish Chickpea Salad, Chana Chaat and our personal favourite, the Roast Chicken. How about following up your green meal with a sugar-free, dairy-free, gluten-free cupcake?
P.S. They only deliver.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Guppy by ai
Anyone with a predilection for salads, and who has been to Guppy by ai will tell you to try the Guppy House Salad. The famed Japanese restaurant serves up this house salad with seasonal greens in a sesame dressing and it is fresh, vibrant and crunchy; everything you need in a salad.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Asian Haus
The famed delivery service is one of the few services that do not attempt to Indianise their Pan Asian cuisine. While on the slightly expensive side, they are known for their great packaging, modern Asian flavours and attention to detail. We usually order their curries or noodles, but they have a salad selection that receives rave reviews. We’d recommend their Asian Noodle and Som Tum {sour raw papaya} salads.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Café Diva
This European cuisine restaurant is a real delight. Their salad section includes eight options, such as the all-time favourite Asian Sesame Chicken Salad, the Candied Chicken with Coconut Salad and the Zucchini Carpaccio Salad. However our personal favourite {and highly recommended} is the Millet and Roasted Pepper Salad with Mint and Pine Nuts. A healthy and tasty vegetarian option.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Mamagoto
Mamagoto are Pan Asian specialists with an enormous menu that can be difficult to handle the first time round. If you’re feeling like a salad {they only have four options, though} we definitely recommend the Snow Peas and Green Bean Salad, with a Thai coconut milk reduction, burnt garlic and onions, topped with some crunchy peanuts. They also have an intriguing Thai Chicken and Water Chestnut Salad, flavoured with red chilli, kaffir lime and lemongrass.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Olive Bar & Kitchen
The Mediterranean maestro’s behind Olive recommend their crunchy Classic Caesar Salad. While we have always loved the traditional Caesar, one other salad on their menu just pops out at us; the Scottish Salmon, Potato Salad & Chia Crunch. A salad of house cooked salmon, on potato and egg, served with a horseradish cream, lettuce and some chia seed crunch. Their menu offers four other salad variants.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
