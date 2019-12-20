This Newbie In Punjabi Bagh Offers Chimney Cones & We Can't Keep Calm

The Flake Bake is a new cafe located in Punjabi Bagh. As you enter the place you are welcomed by a magnificent setting. It is very comfortable and very unique. The ambience is also amazing and beautiful. The menu offers a wide variety of mouth-watering starters. I had the Chicken served with some sauces. It was good and very fresh. Then, I had a veg sandwich that was healthy and tasty. I also tried some drinks like mint mojito and cold coffee. They were good too. Next, we tried the savoury chimney cones. These were so new to us and I just absolutely loved it. I tried the Hungarian Cones that were super amazing. The Chicken Chimney cones also had the perfect flavour of spices and sauces. They also have a classic dessert cone. I had a red velvet cone. These chimney cones are a must-try guys. All the product are fresh and the dishes had the warmth of homemade food. The chefs take great care of selecting the best quality ingredients. I had a pleasant dining experience and will probably visit again soon.