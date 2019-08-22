Killer Shakes At This Outlet In Hudson Lane!

Shake Eat Up

GTB Nagar, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2509, Ground Floor, Near Delhi University, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I was at Shake Eat Up recently with my friends, which is in Hudson lane and is at a walking distance from the exit number- 4 of GTB Nagar metro station. We ordered a cheesy loaded burger, Fries pizza, brownie special shake, blue lagoon cooler, pink pasta(mix sauce). Everything was super delicious, what I liked the most was a cheesy loaded burger, the fries pizza and the brownie special shake was the best. would suggest whose around GTB Nagar should visit here.

What Could Be Better?

I don't find anything which should be improved because everything was on point here.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Shake Eat Up

Satya Niketan, New Delhi
4.4

Shop 297, Benito Juarez Marg, Satyaniketan, New Delhi

