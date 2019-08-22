I was at Shake Eat Up recently with my friends, which is in Hudson lane and is at a walking distance from the exit number- 4 of GTB Nagar metro station. We ordered a cheesy loaded burger, Fries pizza, brownie special shake, blue lagoon cooler, pink pasta(mix sauce). Everything was super delicious, what I liked the most was a cheesy loaded burger, the fries pizza and the brownie special shake was the best. would suggest whose around GTB Nagar should visit here.
Killer Shakes At This Outlet In Hudson Lane!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
I don't find anything which should be improved because everything was on point here.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids
