Shop For Christmas Trees & Decor At These Places
Kriti Creations
One of our favourite haunts for all things festive, Kriti Creations stocks up on fabulous Christmas trees, stockings, decorative instruments, and reindeer mannequins/decor during this time. They have stores in Khan Market, Select City Walk, DLF Promenade, and Gurgaon.
Prices at Kriti Creations start at INR 199.
Sadar Bazar
Is there any festival that Sadar Bazar doesn't celebrate? Not really. Christmas is as big as Diwali in Sadar and you'll find a mind-boggling variety of trees here. From small table-top ones to huge 30 feet ones, the retailers have it all in materials ranging from metal to plastic. One can also get trees with fairy lights in Sadar Bazar and in case you don't wish to buy one outright and save the environment a little, go for the rental option!
Prices at Sadar Bazar start at INR 90.
The Wishing Chair
Full of all things nice and fabulous, The Wishing Chair has beautiful Christmas stars, tree hangings, and papier-mache products that'll make your living space a super happy place. They have stores in Gurgaon, Shahpur Jat, and DLF Promenade.
Prices at The Wishing Chair start at INR 190.
Wanna Party
Going beyond party supplies, Wanna Party has a cool range of Christmas tree ornaments like candy cane hangings, reindeer hangings, mistletoe leaves, and shooting stars. You can also buy Christmas bunting banners and photo props here. Note: don't miss out on their white Christmas tree. It'll light up any space. Wanna Party has stores in Malviya Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Gurgaon, and Noida.
Prices at Wanna Party start at INR 125.
Itsy Bitsy
From berry wreaths, cute polar Santas to tinsel trees and hanging jingle bells, Itsy Bitsy's Christmas collection is really massive and the quality is superb. They have an online store, a store in Pitampura, and one in Lajpat Nagar as well. The best part? They're offering a 20% off on all the stuff. Get decorating, folks!
Prices at Itsy Bitsy start at INR 50.
Archies
Servicing all our gifting and decor needs for almost 40 years now, Archies' Christmas collection revolves around LED showpieces, Xmas trees, and decorated Santa wreaths. You can also get fantastic fabric Christmas trees here. The nostalgia, of course, is an added bonus.
Prices at Archies start at INR 199.
INA Market
INA Market, opposite Dilli Haat, resembles a carnival this time of the year. You'll find roadside stalls and permanent shops selling amazing Christmas decor here. Drop by this market for the Xmas trees, cute Santa showpieces, and the tinsel garlands in blue, green, red and more stunning shades.
Prices at INA Market start at INR 50.
Raave's
Raave's has set up a temporary shop in DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon till the 24th of December and they're all about luxury Christmas decorations brought in from Europe. From Christmas trees, wreaths to snowmen and fairy lights, Raave's is a one-stop-shop for your Christmas decor needs.
Prices at Raave's start at INR 350.
