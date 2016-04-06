Pine And Pencil: On A Heel Trail Through Delhi

If you’re looking for variety, Venus Steps is the place to head. From blinding sandals in bright gold and silver {for all the Punjabi weddings you attend all year} to the more manageable pine cone heels, to everyday wedges, chances are you’ll find at least a couple of pairs that you’ll like. We’re fans of their faux snakeskin variety. Much chic.
Also, the prices don’t pinch as much as most brands, and being avid shoppers here, we can vouch for their quality.
Where: Main Market, South Extension II {also at Khan Market, Ambience Mall VK and Ambience Mall Gurgaon}
Nearest Metro Station: AIIMS
Contact: 011 41641981
Price: Starting at INR 1,100
