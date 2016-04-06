Pine And Pencil: On A Heel Trail Through Delhi

We love living in our flats {flip flops FTW} but there do come moments when we wish we could click clack our way into a grand entrance in our skyscrapers, and tower above the world. Know what we mean?

Here’s where to head with your wallet when you’re looking for heels.

Aldo

Aldo this place is very expensive, you can’t deny the quality, the design and, {gasp} even the comfort. From strappy sandals to block heels, pumps, court shoes, wedges and kitty heels, they have it all, and each shoe is classier than the next. We especially love these Experilla block heel sandals, perfect for a day out. Equally enchanting is their range of floral-print pumps.

Where: For a complete list of outlets, click here.

Price: Starting at INR 4,900

Woodland

Bookmark this one for a truly comfortable pair of work shoes. Choose from suede and patent leather in neutral hues such as tan, white, navy blue and of course, black. Again, this one’s on the expensive side, but promises value for money. We’re also quite in love with their shimmery peep-toe pumps in black, from their current collection.

Where: For a complete list of stores, click here.

Price: Starting at INR 3,000

Venus Steps

If you’re looking for variety, Venus Steps is the place to head. From blinding sandals in bright gold and silver {for all the Punjabi weddings you attend all year} to the more manageable pine cone heels, to everyday wedges, chances are you’ll find at least a couple of pairs that you’ll like. We’re fans of their faux snakeskin variety. Much chic.

Also, the prices don’t pinch as much as most brands, and being avid shoppers here, we can vouch for their quality.

Where: Main Market, South Extension II {also at Khan Market, Ambience Mall VK and Ambience Mall Gurgaon}

Nearest Metro Station: AIIMS

Contact: 011 41641981

Price: Starting at INR 1,100

Soft And Sleek

Located bang in the middle of bargain land, aka Sarojini Nagar Market, Soft and Sleek has some great finds at throwaway prices. Expect pencil heels and wedges in all colours of the rainbow. However, if you’re looking for daily footwear, we’d suggest taking your business elsewhere as comfort isn’t always the priority here. They’re great for when you need clubbing heels.

Where: 68, Sarojini Nagar Market, Sarojini Nagar

Nearest Metro Station: INA

Contact: 011 24102058

Price: Starting at INR 800

Vanson

When it comes to practicality {both in terms of comfort and money}, Vanson doesn’t disappoint. Choose from pine cones, kitty heels, wedges and of course, pencils. Our favourite of the bunch is a pair of black pumps with a bright red sole, Louboutin style.

Where: E-20, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Block E, South Extension II

Nearest Metro Station: AIIMS

Contact: 011 41647272

Price: Starting at INR 800

Tresmode

They always have in their collection, a gorgeous pair of emerald green suede pumps. About three inches tall, these shoes are a joy both to wear and to look at. Apart from this, expect strappy pencil heels, gladiator style heels and peep-toe boots. We love.

Where: F-69 A, Select CITYWALK, Saket, Press Enclave Marg, Saket

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar

Contact: 011 41034239

Price: Starting at INR 2,000

Steve Madden

Steve Madden needs no introduction. We’re lusting after each and every single piece here. Their style is minimal chic and they know how to make our feet look pretty. Expect simple high heels embellished with tie-ups and the odd rhinestone here and there.

Where: A-3 P-1B First Floor, Select CITYWALK {also at DLF Promenade}

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar

Contact: 011 40587011

Price: Starting at INR 4,000

Koovs

They had us at Monochromed heels and everything else followed. Koovs has a great mix of brands and styles: Chunky glittery heels, lace tie-ups which go all the way up to their knees, basic pencil heels and Mary Janes. All at prices that don’t pinch. Special shoutout to their wooden wedge heels.

Where: Shop online here

Price: Starting at INR 1,495

Online Shopping Sites

Koovs

Charles and Keith

This Singaporean brand has come to be synonymous with high street fashion, and is a popular choice among New Yorkers. With quality and style oozing out of every design, this one’s for all the aspiring Miranda Priestleys out there.

Where: Ground Floor, Select CITYWALK, Saket

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar

Contact: 011 40534507

Price: Starting at INR 3,500 {approx.}

Chor Bazaar

If you’re looking for an adventure, head to Chor Bazaar at 6am on a Sunday and hunt through all the wares on the street. You’re likely to come across some great genuine leather, sturdy heels. Nothing too fancy here, just everyday heels at amazing prices.

Where: Chandni Chowk side of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Behind Red Fort, Beyond Daryaganj

Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk

Price: Starting at INR 600 {varies according to your bargaining skills}

Timings: 6am – 10am, every Sunday

