If there’s a movie that can encapsulate the spirit of Delhi, it’s 500 Days Of Summer {and we’re not talking about the plot}. As the temperature skyrockets to well over 40 degrees, we can’t help but throw our denims and jeggings into dusty trunks and score ourselves some cool summer shorts in cotton and linen. You can join in the shopping too.
Summer Is Here, And Here's Our Big Shorts List
Marks & Spencer
For classy whites, beiges and blacks, head to Marks & Spencer. They’ve got a ton of shorts for both men and women, which are both comfortable and chic. From super short beachy shorts to the more formal ‘polo’ variety, they’ve got it all. And their shorts last long.
Where: Find a store near you here or shop online here
Price: Starting at INR 1,700
Sarojini Nagar
If you’re okay stepping out in the heat {it can be worth it!}, then there’s no better place than Sarojini Nagar for comfy summer shorts at super low prices. You can get everything from running shorts, denim shorts, cargo shorts, high waisted shorts to the dressier variety, provided you have the patience.
Don’t forget to pick up their night shorts, which you can score for INR 50. Whee.
Where: Sarojini Nagar Market
Nearest Metro Station: INA
Price: Starting at INR 150
Miss Chase
Miss Chase should be your destination if you’re looking for shorts that are feminine, complete with lace and the occasional bling. Go bold with their metallic gold shorts, or keep it subtle yet girly with these black crochet shorts, ideal for a night out. They’ve also got the regular shorts in colours like cobalt blue and bright yellow.
Where: Shop online here
Price: Starting at INR 750
Koovs
One of our favourite online spots for a spot of shopping, Koovs doesn’t disappoint in the shorts department either. With an equally good selection for both women and men, we’re seeing lots of colours, prints, styles and materials.We’re loving the Aztec print shorts as well as the Hawai-inspired floral shorts for men.
Women can choose from high waisted ones, culottes and shorts embellished with fringes and tassels.
Where: Shop online here
Price: Starting at INR 495
Mango
We once scored a pair of uber summery shorts from here—white base with bright yellow lemons and green leaves printed all over, and we’ve been meaning to back and get something similar this summer. Mango’s all about the colours and pretty prints. We like.
Where: Find a complete list of stores here
Price: Starting at INR 2.200
Forever 21
Stripes, checks, Aztec, floral on denims, cottons and tweed. Forever 21 stays true to its name and woos with its young, colourful designs. We’re currently lusting after these navy and cherry red high-waisted shorts. There’s a lot of distressed denim in their current collection and we think you should check it out asap.
Where: Click here for a complete list of stores or shop online here
Price: Starting at INR 450
GAP
We like this one more for the boys—they’ve taken the regular cargo shorts they love to live in and created them in a bunch of different colours- think yellow, pink and blue besides the regular khaki and grey.
Where: A3, First Floor, Select Citywalk Saket
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar
Contact: 011 41053160
Price: Starting at INR 1,800
H&M
H&M presents a well-balanced collection with a mix of formal tailored fits and casual denim shorts for women infused with a splash of quirk; these pom pom shorts for example.
Men can choose from a range of slim fit shorts, cargo shorts, chino shorts and the sweat pant variety.
Where: Find a store near you here
Price: Starting at INR 799
