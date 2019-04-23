Hungry For Sizzlers? Drop By These Places To Satiate That Craving

Your hunt for sizzlers can begin here, as they've got quite a lot to choose from. Their Veg Mexican sizzler sounds like a super appetizing option (we've not had the pleasure of trying it, but would love to). Just thinking about bell peppers being cooked in white wine makes us salivate. Tell us, does that not tempt you?! They've also got an assortment of chicken and lamb sizzlers for non-vegetarians folks too.

Price: INR 1600 for two