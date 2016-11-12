LBBPicks: The Healthiest, Tastiest, Smoothest Smoothies In Delhi

They’re filling, they’re tasty and they’re…smooth. Whether you’re looking for a quick and easy way to add protein to your diet, or if you just want an instant shot of energy, smoothies to the rescue. Here’s where to get your glass.
Salad Days
Our standard order from Salad Days comprises the Asian Chicken Noodle salad and the Exotic Fruit salad with candied walnuts. Their smoothies are a relatively recent addition, but a welcome one. Choose from Apple Cinnamon, Mango and Wild Berries.
The Coffee Bond
If you’re looking for a dose of energy to last you all day, The Coffee Bond‘s smoothies are the way to go. The tiny cafe does three superfood smoothies: Energy, Immunity and Antioxidant.
Expect ingredients like pink Himalayan salt, paprika, coconut sugar, ginger and ashwagandha.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Diggin
Diggin does straight-forward yogurt-based smoothies in a bunch of fruity flavours. Highlights include Mango and Strawberry, Peach and Passionfruit and Blueberry.
#LBBTip: Stay away from the Apple Ginger Mint, as it is quite the insipid affair.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Cha Bar
They do fresh fruit smoothies blended with yogurt. You’ll have to ask them for their list since the flavours change according to the season, but our personal pick so far would be the Blueberry.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Blue Door Cafe
The Blue Door Cafe offers soya milk for that extra health kick, but what we really like is the infusion of oats in their smoothies.
Pick from Berry Berry, Ab-soy-lutely Almonds, or their signature The Original {strawberries, bananas, OJ and kiwis}.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Wenger's Deli
We love the sound of the Zacarito {assorted fruits, grape juice and yogurt} but if you’re not feeling as adventurous, the Silken Chocolate, Blueberry or Peach may be better options.
While you’re here, getting a portion of the chicken drumsticks may be worth your while.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Getafix
With a list of around 10 thick smoothies, Getafix caters to every taste. The Khal Strawgo {mango, strawberry, basil, yogurt} is a good pick if you like strawberries.
We’re giving a thumbs up to the Breakfast in a Glass- a mix of bananas, yogurt, oats and almonds, this is a great way to begin the day, especially on those days you don’t have the time and patience for plates of food.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Zoe
A delivery-only service, Zoe is all about promoting healthy living as is evident by their cold pressed juices, yogurt parfaits and smoothies. Most of their smoothies are made out of Greek yogurt {yum!} and they’ve got some great combinations. We recommend the For The Explorer {strawberries, bananas, blackberries, blueberries and honey} but you could also try the For The Ruler {warning: It contains spinach}.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
