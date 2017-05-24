Work Got You Stressed? Unwind & Pamper Yourself At These 8 Spas In Gurgaon

We all need some downtime every few months {if not more often}, and what better way to relax and unwind than a vigorous massage—to both relax and feel ready to take on the world.
Not sure where to start? Check out this list of spas in Gurgaon.
One of the most well-known spas in Gurgaon, Blue Terra offers Ayurvedic as well as Swedish and Balinese massages, with a special focus on pain management. So if you have back troubles or are simply too tired to move, make a trip here to sort it out.
Four Fountains targets various problems you could be dealing with—fatigue, anxiety, sleep deprivation or immunity issues—and offers treatments accordingly to help you through it all. They also have a special bride-and-groom package, as well as several membership plans for regular clients.
Based on Tibetan Buddhist peacefulness, Alaya takes our nirvana quite seriously. Everything from the terri-cotton robes to the essential oils used in therapies, are as close to natural as can be {scrubs use organic almonds, coffee or sugar} so your state of zen works on multiple levels.
Newly-opened Adara promises a wonderful deep tissue massage and beauty treatments to rejuvenate your skin {and your tired soul}. We highly recommend a mani-pedi, as well; they have a great nail bar! Read more about what we did at Adara here.
One of the most well-known names in the spa scene, Aura Day Spa offers a plethora of services, and the ones that stand out are the body scrubs and body massages. You can choose from Swedish, Balinese and Thai, or even opt for the deep tissue massage {especially if you’re exhausted beyond belief} or a hot stone massage.
We’ve been so enamoured by Levo’s commitment to good hair days that we forgot about the rest of ourselves! You can also step into their futuristic, all-white chambers for modern face and body therapies, and treat yourself to some fragrant, high-end products {which sound quite scientific, too}.
Forget Balinese and Swedish massages, Jiva Spa at Vivanta by Taj takes Ayurveda very seriously and aim to preserve the India’s rich wellness heritage. We suggest you sign up for the Jivanya, a two-hour treatment that begins with a spice rub, includes a revitalising massage and improves blood circulation, leaving you looking and feeling rested and rejuvenated. If you’re feeling more adventurous, try the 90-minute Pehelvan Maalish which is just what it sounds like.
