LBBBestOf Thali Meals in Delhi and Around

We all know and love Saravana for its stellar south Indian fare. They’ve maintained that quality in the face of all their competition. Order the thali and you’ll have a pick of the regulars- sambar, dal, poriyal {vegetable}, koottu {vegetable} and rasam. There’s also appalam, curd, fried chilli accompanied by rice and poori.

