Vegetarians, Eat An Epic Meal At These 6 Buffet Places In Delhi

Pirates Of Grill is one the most recommended buffet places for vegetarian food. They have impressive (and delicious) dishes on their menu and their seating is perfect for big groups and families.

In vegetarian options, their grilled pineapples and crispy corn are a must-have! But if you want to try something different, go for their Salsa Potatoes (it's SO good). Their veg buffet starts at INR 624, and also have a kids pack for INR 380.

