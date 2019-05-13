From delicious hare bhare kebabs to mouth-watering grilled vegetables, these six vegetarian buffet restaurants are best to dine at for delicious food at great prices!
Vegetarians, Eat An Epic Meal At These 6 Buffet Places In Delhi
Pirates Of Grill
Pirates Of Grill is one the most recommended buffet places for vegetarian food. They have impressive (and delicious) dishes on their menu and their seating is perfect for big groups and families.
In vegetarian options, their grilled pineapples and crispy corn are a must-have! But if you want to try something different, go for their Salsa Potatoes (it's SO good). Their veg buffet starts at INR 624, and also have a kids pack for INR 380.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
AB's Absolute Barbecues
Vegetarians in house, try their crunchy corn, honey-lemon coated grilled pineapples, dahi kebab and their gobi 65. Trust us, you won't regret it. They also have really good desserts to choose from!
The veg buffet here starts at INR 679.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Ancient Barbeque
Ancient Barbeque is a huge buffet place and is perfect for big groups and gatherings. They are popularly known for their quick service, thirst-quenching beverages and their veg buffet options. Although, everything that comes to the table is delicious, but, (sorry to sound mainstream) their Paneer Tikka is the best.
Their veg buffet starts at INR 565.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Mystery Of Spice
Mystery Of Spice serves really good veg kebabs (hare bhare kebabs, to be precise). They also have really good salsa potatoes, paneer tikka and balsamic bruschetta. You should pair your food with a beverage as they have fun flavours of mojito and breezers to choose from! Their veg buffet starts at INR 495.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
The Marketplace
If you're bored of going to the usual BBQ places, then The Marketplace is where you should be headed next. This place has an amazing menu that changes every day and no à la carte options. So you're very likely to try something new each time you visit. Our favourites were their North Indian and American counters. Their veg buffet starts at INR 680.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Jungle Jamboree
If you're at Jungle Jamboree and didn't try their khatti meethi pineapple chaat, were you even there? This place does amazing buffet options and we've heard a lot about their mushroom and paneer tikkas. Their veg buffet starts at INR 499.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
