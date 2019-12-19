Oven: The Bakery and cafe is one of the cute little cafes in Jaipur. I ordered the KitKat waffles with a steamy cup of coffee. The waffles were nice and crisp and overloaded with KitKat and ample chocolate sauce. The hospitality was good and so was the ambience. Just the right place on a rainy afternoon!
This Cafe Is Just The Right Place For Amazing Coffee & Waffles
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
