This Cafe Is Just The Right Place For Amazing Coffee & Waffles

img-gallery-featured
Bakeries

Oven The Bakery And Cafe

Jaipur, Rajasthan
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Landmark Building, Ground Floor, 2, Ahinsa Circle, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Oven: The Bakery and cafe is one of the cute little cafes in Jaipur. I ordered the KitKat waffles with a steamy cup of coffee. The waffles were nice and crisp and overloaded with KitKat and ample chocolate sauce. The hospitality was good and so was the ambience. Just the right place on a rainy afternoon!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Bakeries

Oven The Bakery And Cafe

Jaipur, Rajasthan
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Landmark Building, Ground Floor, 2, Ahinsa Circle, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan

image-map-default