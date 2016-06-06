No Indian wedding is complete without the beating dhols and tuneful bands. After all, sheer Indian-ness lies in the ‘dance like nobody’s watching’ adage. We compile a list of the best wedding music collectives in the city, to try and save you some time to sit and relax while you plan your nuptials.
Planning A Wedding? Check Out These Wedding Bands In Delhi/NCR
Chawla Band
Chawla Band is one of the best wedding bands, not only in Delhi, but also preferred by locals in Gurgaon and Noida. Started as a small establishment in 1973, the fabled band took the family name, succeeded, and is now widely known as Chawla Band. It is not only a successful enterprise, but also one of the most popular band companies in this business.
Chawla Band provides excellent facilities for almost all the occasions and celebrations, rendering a wide range of services for weddings, receptions, birthday parties, carnivals, religious programs and other events. It performs both traditional and western music, depending on the theme of the occasion.
Shiv Mohan Band
Established in 1963, Shiv Mohan Band is the first nationally-acclaimed brass band in the city, having performed at festivals, weddings, and other high-profile events. It consists of as much as 200 members from a variety of musical backgrounds, and plays a range of instruments like trumpets, trombones, saxophones, clarinets, dhols, and other traditional Indian leather/fiber-based rhythm instruments and percussions.
Hari Om Band Pvt Ltd.
Hari Om Band started in 1965, and is among the most established and sought-after band services in Delhi. They offer a wide range of services for various occasions like weddings, events, theme parties, carnivals and other celebrations. They also provide well decorated wedding horses and chariots as per the type of celebrations and clients’ requirement.
Their professional team of musicians and dancers offers a lot of services to our clients for making their wedding ceremony a special moment to enjoy. The skilled band players perform traditional as well as western music for the clients depending upon the mood and theme of the occasion.
Master Band
Established in 1955, Master Band offers one of the best wedding-band services in Delhi, along with event management services like decoration, fireworks, baggi, dhol, folk dance, wedding lights, music, dance and photography. Their music team and band players can perform both traditional as well as western melodies for the customers, depending upon the mood and theme of the occasion.
Hindu Jea Band
Serving Indian weddings since 1936, Hindu Jea Band has the credentials of being one of the most elite bands-services in Delhi. Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi have danced to the tunes of this age-old band company.
Defining itself as a baraat-maker, the company creates themes mixed with desi influences, lighting up the baraat and the bride’s palki with stunning, decorative lights. With bagpipers, clarinets, and jhankaars forming the core of their set-up, the magnificent bandwala has transformed the traditional form of playing with modern technology.
Baldev Band
Baldev Band, established in the year 1958, is a well known band service provider in Delhi. They offer wedding band, wedding chariot, fancy lighting, chariot, Punjabi dhol, shennai, traditional tasha music {nagara}, wedding horses and band and music arrangements for weddings. Their aim is to offer variety of competent services for weddings, theme parties, carnivals and other celebrations.
Maharaja Band
Founded in 1969, Maharaja band has consistently grown in size ever since and is now one of largest band service providers in Delhi. Their unwavering commitments to arrange an exemplary wedding is upheld by a team of highly dedicated and industrious professionals. These members include experienced event managers, flower decorators, designers and other professionals, who make the most efficient utilisation of their skills, creativity and competence to arrange memorable events.
They also have amiable relations with various performers, celebrities, caterers, mehandiwalas, furniture venders, cab venders and other service providers for their events.
Asha Band
Founded 35 years ago, Asha Band also has the reputation of being one of the most preferred wedding bands in Delhi and NCR. This musical group specialises in providing all kinds of band and dhol services for occasions like marriages, parties, birthday celebrations and religious gatherings at competitive and affordable prices.
Working with a sterling approach, they take pride in their creatively designed concepts and and their small, medium and high-end enterprise band baggi solutions to their prestigious clientele.
