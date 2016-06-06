Planning A Wedding? Check Out These Wedding Bands In Delhi/NCR

Chawla Band is one of the best wedding bands, not only in Delhi, but also preferred by locals in Gurgaon and Noida. Started as a small establishment in 1973, the fabled band took the family name, succeeded, and is now widely known as Chawla Band. It is not only a successful enterprise, but also one of the most popular band companies in this business.

Chawla Band provides excellent facilities for almost all the occasions and celebrations, rendering a wide range of services for weddings, receptions, birthday parties, carnivals, religious programs and other events. It performs both traditional and western music, depending on the theme of the occasion.