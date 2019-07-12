Best-sellers, right here 🌸 Your most "hearted" bag styles are back, and this time under INR 1000! You no longer have to scout brands after brands to find your favourite pick. We've curated a list of cool graphic totes, funky clutches and classic cross-bodys for you to choose from.
Shop These Best-Selling Bags, At Under INR 1000
Checklist Tote
Handy, basic, and effortless, this bag is exactly the Monday motivation we've been craving. It's got ample space for all your work essentials, personal knick knacks and snacks too.
Tropical Pineapple Clutch
Folks who like things on a quirkier side, this cutesy pineapple clutch is up for grabs- only for INR 699! It comes with a detachable gold chain; carry it with a stunning dress or hold it up to make casual outfits a tad more exciting.
Vegan Leather Cross-Body
If you're looking to up your street style game, look no further. Wrist straps are all the rage right now and this vegan leather number by Watercolour proves why. Stylish and straight-up chic, this bag features ample space and A1 quality too. Make it yours before it sells out.
P.S. It comes in black, grey and maroon too.
Canvas Tote Bag
If you're all about statement bags that can effortlessly add a pop of colour and character to your look, this white canvas tote is a stunning choice. To add a little boho to your travel outfits, bag this tote on LBB for a great price point.
Indigo Sling Bag
We're digging the vibrant tassel detail on this ethnic number by Vivinkaa (INR 499). It's super spacious with an overall compact look, and the Indigo-brown combination is everything. It's worn best with a trendy OOTD or casuals that turn heads.
