If you're anything like us, your shoe wardrobe is more flats, less heels. And if, like us, you're not over the whole summer-shopping spree but NEED to shop budget now, here are 5 hot selling flats, under 999.
Slide Into This: Best-Selling Flats Under INR 999
Black Leather Flats
If you're done with the plain ol' Kohlapuris, and are willing to try new styles, you'll love these black leather flats. They come with a super comfy rubber sole which is perfect for long days of work (and shopping too!)
P.S. Incase you've got big feet, they do sizes up till EUR 44 (yay!)
Multicoloured Triangle Slides
These multicolored slides come with an upbeat geometrical edge. They're fun, summer-y and oh-so comfortable. We'd definitely pair these with all our flow dresses, kurtas and paper bag pants too. If you ask me, for INR 500, they're a steal.
Metallic Strap Slides
"Dilli Ka Mashoor - Vishal Footwear" in all its glory! Brought to you all the way from Paharganj, these criss-cross slides are EVERYTHING. The metallic gold adds just the right amount of bling to your outfits, perfect to step up basic OOTDs and complement jazzy ones. For them on LBB for INR 400!
Cut Out Flats
We love Velvet's handcrafted footwear designs, and these cut out navy blue flats show exactly why. The buckle detail gives a put together look, and the cut-out design lets your feet breathe. And, they come in peach and tan too (yay!)
Pearl Strap Flats
These strappy pearl straps are perfect for every avant garde fashionista. The pearls add a plush look to your OOTD and the straps keep your feet comfy and happy. If you love all things monochrome, don't worry, they come in black & white too.
Comments (0)