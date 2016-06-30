If you’ve been dropping in to sample the delish coffees and unique ice-creams at bhane.WIP, then it is our duty to let you in on the secret. The store is a work-in-progress and boy, when progress = pizza, we want to be on that bandwagon.
bhane.WIP. Brings A Wondrous Pear Rocket Ricotta Pizza & More
Pizza Is Bae
The cafe is now serving pizzas, along with their quirky board games and gorgeous clothing. They also have their new sneaker designs out, so make sure you sneak past those…maybe give them a sneak peek. #SorryNotSorry.
The pizzas are on our to-eat list for now, but we hear good things about their in-house sauce and locally sourced veggies. Currently, the menu has a classic Margherita and olive and pesto, along with The Pear Rocket Ricotta and Marinara with Rosemary Baby Potatoes. This menu will keep changing though, but we’re definitely dropping in for the Salted Caramel and PBJ ice-cream. We’re hoping to see you there!
Where: 135/136, Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium
Price: INR 150 onwards
Timings: 11am – 8pm
Contact: +91 8800940700 or write to at love@bhane.com
Check out their website here and follow them on Facebook here.
