bhane.WIP. Brings A Wondrous Pear Rocket Ricotta Pizza & More

The cafe is now serving pizzas, along with their quirky board games and gorgeous clothing. They also have their new sneaker designs out, so make sure you sneak past those…maybe give them a sneak peek. #SorryNotSorry.

The pizzas are on our to-eat list for now, but we hear good things about their in-house sauce and locally sourced veggies. Currently, the menu has a classic Margherita and olive and pesto, along with The Pear Rocket Ricotta and Marinara with Rosemary Baby Potatoes. This menu will keep changing though, but we’re definitely dropping in for the Salted Caramel and PBJ ice-cream. We’re hoping to see you there!

Where: 135/136, Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium

Price: INR 150 onwards

Timings: 11am – 8pm

Contact: +91 8800940700 or write to at love@bhane.com

Check out their website here and follow them on Facebook here.