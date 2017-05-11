Chow Down On Pink Coconut Barfi And Karachi Halwa From Bharat Sweets

The pink coconut burfi of Bharat Sweets is to die for. It has been a family favourite for generations and the quality and taste are uncompromised till date. You can also try their range of fried snacks which are also prepared in pure desi ghee. After legendary Chaina Ram of Chandni Chowk, if any Karachi Halwa deserves a mouthful it is that of Bharat Sweets. Both delicacies look simple and give organic feels and have the pure desi ghee quantities in their preparations from our grandparents time.