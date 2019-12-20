Bite Into Burrata & Sip On Sweet Lassi At This Legendary Outlet, Haldirams!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Haldiram's

Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF South Square, Shop 31 & 103, Sarojni Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 6 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Chole Bhature with a Glass of Sweet Punjabi Lassi is must at Haldiram foods. The presentation, quantity, and taste are so worth the price. They just don't provide delicious food they provide happiness in their Menu. Haldiram foods was formed in 1937 in British times in Bikaner Rajasthan and now it's not just a Name it's now one of the best food companies. In Frame:- Chole Bhature with a combo meal of Sweet Lass ( You get 10% discount on buying a combo meal) Don't miss it!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Haldiram's

Saket, New Delhi
4.0

DLF Place Of Mall, 2nd Floor, FD-12, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Haldiram's

Rohini, New Delhi
4.1

D Mall, Near Rohini West Metro Station, Rohini, Sector 10, New Delhi

image-map-default

Haldiram's

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1

L-6, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Haldiram's

Cyber Hub, delhi
4.2

13-15, 1st Floor, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Haldiram's

Sector 25, Noida
4.0

108-109, Ground Floor, Spice World Mall, Sector 25, Noida

image-map-default

Haldiram's

Model Town 1, New Delhi

B-2, Gujranwala Town, Model Town 1, New Delhi

image-map-default
Fast Food Restaurants

Haldiram's

Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF South Square, Shop 31 & 103, Sarojni Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 6 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Haldiram's

Saket, New Delhi
4.0

DLF Place Of Mall, 2nd Floor, FD-12, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Haldiram's

Rohini, New Delhi
4.1

D Mall, Near Rohini West Metro Station, Rohini, Sector 10, New Delhi

image-map-default

Haldiram's

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1

L-6, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Haldiram's

Cyber Hub, delhi
4.2

13-15, 1st Floor, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Haldiram's

Sector 25, Noida
4.0

108-109, Ground Floor, Spice World Mall, Sector 25, Noida

image-map-default

Haldiram's

Model Town 1, New Delhi

B-2, Gujranwala Town, Model Town 1, New Delhi

image-map-default