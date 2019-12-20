Chole Bhature with a Glass of Sweet Punjabi Lassi is must at Haldiram foods. The presentation, quantity, and taste are so worth the price. They just don't provide delicious food they provide happiness in their Menu. Haldiram foods was formed in 1937 in British times in Bikaner Rajasthan and now it's not just a Name it's now one of the best food companies. In Frame:- Chole Bhature with a combo meal of Sweet Lass ( You get 10% discount on buying a combo meal) Don't miss it!
Bite Into Burrata & Sip On Sweet Lassi At This Legendary Outlet, Haldirams!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sarojini Nagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: ROHINI WEST
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
- Nearest Metro Station: NOIDA SEC 18
