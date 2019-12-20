Bite Into Burrata & Sip On Sweet Lassi At This Legendary Outlet, Haldirams!

Chole Bhature with a Glass of Sweet Punjabi Lassi is must at Haldiram foods. The presentation, quantity, and taste are so worth the price. They just don't provide delicious food they provide happiness in their Menu. Haldiram foods was formed in 1937 in British times in Bikaner Rajasthan and now it's not just a Name it's now one of the best food companies. In Frame:- Chole Bhature with a combo meal of Sweet Lass ( You get 10% discount on buying a combo meal) Don't miss it!