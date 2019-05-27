Bhelpuri Or Sandwich? Drop By This Place In South Ext-1

We all love snacking and bhelpuri is one of our fav snacks. It’s low calorie and fills your tummy completely. This place gives us the most divine mixture of puffed rice, papri, sev, green and red chutney, boiled aloo, onion, coriander and many more. They chutneys at this place in is a game changer. Bombay Bhelpuri in South Ex 1 just beside McDonald’s is a must try. There will be 2 stalls with similar names but go to the one which is on the extreme right. It’s been more than 30 years that they are serving us. The eye-catching part is that you will see a man standing on a stool and shout in weird voice Bhelpuri, Sevpuri that will grab your attention. The staff is old and the taste is just the same. The other upselling item is Sev Puri which has more Papri and the taste is outstanding. You can also eat Jhal Muri which is the dried version of Bhel Puri. All three are priced at just Rs 70. They have also started selling yummy sandwich named WoW Sandwich. They have a wide range of Sandwich but the one you should definitely try is Veg Grilled Sandwich with or without cheese as per your choice. One Sandwich is great for one person and is priced between Rs 70 to Rs 150. They serve the Sandwich with 3 chutney and chips which taste fab So, next time if you are a hungry drop by this place for sure.