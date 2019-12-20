If You're In South Ex, Try The Bhelpuri At Bombay Bhelpuri

Perched right opposite McDonald’s in Part I, this stall only serves three dishes – the aforementioned piece de resistance, a delectable Sev Puri and a lower-cal Jhal Muri. The Sev Puri is equally good – crunchy, flavourful and perfect for a quick snack.

If you’re watching your weight, get the lighter Jhal Muri. We’re not huge fans though – it lacks a chatpata punch.