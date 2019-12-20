Take Your Date To A Mac N Cheese Dinner At Bhookhaa, Gurgaon

The menu on this small place is surprisingly vast, and we were amazed by whatever we did get our hands on. Mac and cheese was our main staple, and it was quite delish. They go all the way and bake it too. Comfort food at its best.

From their winter menu, we got our hands on Butter Chicken Mac n Cheese, which is much, much better than we imagined it’d be. We’re fans of both, in their own places, and this was just what you’d want from a collaboration of the two. The Parmesan Chicken was another item we quite enjoyed, and the mashed potatoes it’s served with made for a beautiful dish. It was absolutely crammed to the brim with cheese, too. All the cheese called for a virgin mojito. We sure did.

We ended our meal with a Belgian Chocolate Brownie and Ice Cream served in a jar which was great till the ice cream melt and it becomes a bit too gooey; they take the phrase ‘for immediate consumption’ seriously.