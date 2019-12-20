Bhookha has an amazing variety of cuisines on the menu, and it’s all bloody good. They also boast of the perfect ambience for an evening date.
Take Your Date To A Mac N Cheese Dinner At Bhookhaa, Gurgaon
- Price for two: ₹ 650
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: GURU DRONACHARYA
Mac N Oh Jeez
The menu on this small place is surprisingly vast, and we were amazed by whatever we did get our hands on. Mac and cheese was our main staple, and it was quite delish. They go all the way and bake it too. Comfort food at its best.
From their winter menu, we got our hands on Butter Chicken Mac n Cheese, which is much, much better than we imagined it’d be. We’re fans of both, in their own places, and this was just what you’d want from a collaboration of the two. The Parmesan Chicken was another item we quite enjoyed, and the mashed potatoes it’s served with made for a beautiful dish. It was absolutely crammed to the brim with cheese, too. All the cheese called for a virgin mojito. We sure did.
We ended our meal with a Belgian Chocolate Brownie and Ice Cream served in a jar which was great till the ice cream melt and it becomes a bit too gooey; they take the phrase ‘for immediate consumption’ seriously.
About The Place
A tiny little shop run by a relatively young couple who’re mostly at the place themselves, this one gives you the opulent café vibe. They expanded to a shop like this after it took off on the internet.
So, We're Saying...
Don’t go by the name of the place; it oozes romance and emotion, and is absolutely stunning post sunset when the beautiful lamps and the candle-lit tables all come together to make you feel very, very special. Add to that; mac and cheese.
