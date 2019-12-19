This Frozen Lake Near Manali Is A Winter Wonderland!

Situated around 20 kilometres above Manali, the Bhrigu lake is one of the highest-altitude, lesser known lakes in the country. Nestled in the middle of the lofty Himalayas, the lake is a beautiful sight in both summer and winter.

During the summer, the lake is a great place to enjoy the view of green fields right in front of snow-capped peaks, and in cold weather, it's like looking at sheets of ivory thrown over the mountains, and a beautiful blue frozen lake. Legend has it that the lake doesn't freeze completely, even in the coldest weather, giving it a more blue-ish tone than white. Apparently, a sage named, well, Bhrigu, used to meditate here and rendered the water as sacred.

Now coming to the trek, it isn't the easiest trek out there, but it's not too tough either. But since the altitude is really high, and the trail is pretty steep, it's advisable to divide your journey over the course of a few days (most trekking groups will also take a minimum of three days for this journey). However, it's not just the lake that is the main attraction of this trek, the journey to it is also equally beautiful. The route is surrounded by lush green meadows that are frequented by horses and cows, and on the opposite side you can see the snow-covered mountains. Also, the trail is pretty steep, which is why it's better to take it easy.

So, you don't have to go all the way to Switzerland to enjoy high-altitude meadows where you can spot pretty horses, you have it much closer home (and much more affordable too, if we're being honest).