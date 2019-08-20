Big Bite Of Mexican Food At This Newly Opened Outlet In G-Town

Considering how diverse the culinary universe at G Town is, there are still a few essential cuisines that are missing. Few dishes tend to pop up on menus, here or there but if you think of cuisine like Mexican, then no restaurant has an entire Mexican menu. Well, until now! I'm personally super thrilled to welcome El Sabor to Gurgaon because I love Mexican food, not the fast-food Tex Mex version but the real thing, from the usual and familiar tacos and enchiladas to chef specials from his home nation, in case I forgot to add, El Sabor has a chef all the way from Mexico and you can taste that in every bite. Walking into El Sabor is a bit like walking into 'Carnivale', with dining alcoves colour coded to a point where upholstery and artwork all burst into a riot of vivid colours. There's a mural on the wall, that's worthy and with a staging area set up, you can sure of some crazy salsa nights about to happen. The back wall is adorned with a long, bright wall with the promise of bottomless margarita pitchers and that's one thing they do extremely well, so this isn't just a place to binge eat, binge eating is very much on the cards as well. Since the owner and founder is an NRI who owns Indian and Mexican restaurants in the US, it's no surprise that he has included his all-time favourite cuisine on the Mexican menu here as well. With an Indian chef from a 5-star hotel, it's no surprise that the Galoutis here are as good as the Falutas. We were here for the taste of real Mexicana and that was a true treat. We started with the Buffalo Wings, where the garlic-based BBQ sauce was the perfect blend of sweet and piquant. That was closely followed by Fish Tacos which they make with crispy fish instead of fish cakes and the guac is the real thing. The portions are hearty, so order accordingly but if you can then make space for the Lamb Quesadillas, you'll be surprised by how much better authentic quesadillas are. For the main course, we chose to stick with Mexican food, we tried the Parrillada with shrimp where the rice bean salad and the pico de gallo were the perfect sides for this kind of Mexican BBQ. We finally finished with a huge and wholesome Burrito, we had the Hot & Spicy Chicken and it was another dish we're likely to go back for. Considering the restaurant is huge, service is polite and prompt, they have live gigs regularly, our next plan is for a night of cocktails and dancing. As much as we loved the Mexican food, we ended up wanting to go back for the Indian food mainly because they have staple favourites like Tandoori Chicken, Mustard Fish, Laal Maas and Dal Makhni. That aside, it's time for good old Mexicana for a change.