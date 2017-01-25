The good folks over at Big Book Box will send you, well, a big box full of at least three books, and different goodies to go along with them, every month. There are quarterly and yearly plans as well.
Bookworms, This Subscription Box Will Send You Books & Stationery Every Month
- Upwards: ₹ 999
- Available Online
The Seed Of An Idea
It started out as an Instagram page, and the response was so phenomenal, it turned into this amazing idea {start-up goals, amirite?}. Each box is carefully curated, with books, stationery, and other little surprise treats that are going to have you gushing and Instagramming away.
Book Your Spot
There are three types of subscriptions: monthly, quarterly and half-yearly, and each come with three options {Espresso, Cappuccino and the Cafe Mocha box}.
The boxes are shipped at the beginning of each month, and come with four to six goodies, along with books, of course. FYI, the number of books you get depends on which plan you opt for, so choose wisely.
So, We're Saying
Subscribe to Big Book Box and give yourself a lovely surprise at the beginning of each month.
Check out their website and sign up here.
#LBBTip
If you Instagram a photo of your box, they’ll send you some goodies in the next one!
