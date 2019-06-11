Big Chill Opens It’s 1st Outlet In Gurgaon

It’s time to be thrilled Gurgaon Foodies as our favourite Italian Cafe is here. With its outlet in Delhi & Noida, They have opened its door in Gurgaon. The Big Chill Cafe is now opened at Ardee, Gurgaon. So, if you are someone who loves pasta, pizza and shakes then head on to this place right now. Big Chill Cafe has a retro theme with a poster of a famous movie gracing their wall. The music played here is soft and playful which makes the food experience even better. With most saucy pasta, thin crust pizza and delicious shakes this place is a favourite hangout place. They have a variety of food you can choose from like their White Saucy Pasta, Peri-Peri Pizza, Penne Arrabbiata, Rivoli and Lasagne are few of them. Loves dessert then you must try Banoffee Pie, Cheesecake and Brownies they are rich in flavour are the most popular. And last but not the least they have refreshing milkshake to kill the heat outside. So, don’t think just grab a seat in this cafe.