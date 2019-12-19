Popular Brand Of Sweets & Namkeens Across The Globe

Bikanervala is a brand of Indian sweets and namkeens, which has spread the Indian taste across the globe. It has a lovely vibe and is one of the best places for vegetarians. It is a reputed Indian brand with several outlets in almost every corner of India and even has its presence abroad. I tried their Aloo Puri along with Sweet Lassi which was lip-smacking. A go-to place for vegetarians. MUST TRY : •Pav Bhaji •Chhole Bhature •Deluxe Thali ( Served with One Baby Naan, One Baby Parantha, Dal Makhni, Paneer Subzi, Seasonal Vegetable, Pulao, Raita, Salad, Papad, Pickle, Sweet) •Rasmalai • Lassi • Rajkachori • Chai • Laddu Jodhpuri •Ghewar Malai • Paneer Tikka •South Indian Platter •Special Patisa •Milk Cake •Khoya Barfi •Rasgulla •Ghewar Milk •Gulab Jamun •Balushahi •Paneer Kulcha With Dal And Raita •Aloo Kulcha With Dal And Raita •Samosa •Punjabi Chana Kulcha •Matar Kulcha