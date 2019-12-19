Binge Into Cakes, Bakes, Savouries, Coffee And More At The Coffee Break

This is an awesome joint to sit back and unwind from a hectic day. Or hop by on a Sunday morning to enjoy an egg on toast with hot brewing cup of coffee else a cold milkshake is also a good bet. Coffee break is located litreally in the heart if city at Constitutional Club on Rafi Marg. The best part about it, that everyone has access to it. You don’t need to be a member of the club. The puffs, cakes, tea cakes, pastries are smooth on tounge and make you feel heaven with taste. Another feature is the distinct decor of Coffee Break, it completely stands out from regular city coffee shops.