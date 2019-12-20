Bird Prints & Ikat: These Funky Cushion Covers Start At Just INR 150

The shop is tiny but you won’t be deprived of variety. Start with the cushion covers hanging off the ceiling and framing the entrance and then sift through the piles.

They’ve got everything from basic solid colours to chevrons to florals to even a dash of ikat. If you’re lucky, you’ll find some vintage-like designs featuring birds and cages and a little bit of embroidery. All the sizes are available from medium to larger once. Get them here. They start at INR 110.

PS: They’re not as easy to bargain with as the rest of the vendors in Sarojini but this is where your skills come into use.