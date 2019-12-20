Bird Prints & Ikat: These Funky Cushion Covers Start At Just INR 150

Sarojini Nagar is constantly proving that it is the gift that keeps giving. From dresses, comfy pyjamas, lingerie and kolhapuris, we landed at Sakshi Export Collection- a shop selling vibrant cushion covers and fillers in different sizes.
- Nearest Metro Station: Sarojini Nagar
Birds, Bees & Flowers
The shop is tiny but you won’t be deprived of variety. Start with the cushion covers hanging off the ceiling and framing the entrance and then sift through the piles.
They’ve got everything from basic solid colours to chevrons to florals to even a dash of ikat. If you’re lucky, you’ll find some vintage-like designs featuring birds and cages and a little bit of embroidery. All the sizes are available from medium to larger once. Get them here. They start at INR 110.
PS: They’re not as easy to bargain with as the rest of the vendors in Sarojini but this is where your skills come into use.
Anything Else?
They also keep curtains, bed sheets, bedcovers and tablecloths but we weren’t mighty impressed with the linens. It’s the cushion covers we’re going to keep going back for.
