Bird Watching in the Capital
Aravalli Biodiversity Park
Accessible from two entrances {one in Vasant Kunj and one from Vasant Vihar}, the real world melts away as soon as you enter this haven. You can find a large variety of birds here, from Peacocks to Babblers, to lesser seen ones like the Black-Breasted Redstart, the red whiskered bulbul, and the Ashy Prinia. Take in the serenity {and maintain it} and keep a sharp eye out.
Where: Vasant Vihar – Poorvi Marg gate located at about 4km south west of Moti Bagh; Vasant Kunj Institutional gate which is one km west of Vasant Kunj Malls.
Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary
Best visited in the winter months when there’s a large presence of migratory birds, this park is known for its plethora of birds and even has four watch-towers to make spotting them easy. There are about 250 species of birds, some of the resident ones being Common Hoopoe, Paddyfield Pipit, Purple Sunbird, and the Little Cormorant. You can carry your cameras, but you’ll have to pay a nominal fee.
Where: 14 B Niho Mall , Near Delhi Public School, Ahinsa Khand 2, Indirapuram
Sanjay Van
783 acres of green canopies and a wide variety of birds, Sanjay Van is this city’s forest {Van literally translates to forest}. The regulars like Herons and Peacocks can be found here, but look out for the Golden Oriole, Eurasian Sparrow Hawk, Asian Paradise Flycatcher and the Pied-Crested Cuckoo. The forest provides a magnificent view of the Qutub Minar as well. LBB Tip: It’s known to be one the most haunted spots of Delhi, so all the fear/ adrenaline junkies, this one is for you.
Where: Adjoining Jawaharlal Nehru University
Jawaharlal Nehru University campus
A forty year old establishment, this sprawling space has the perfect dose of nature interspersed with world-class academic facilities. For a dose of tranquility and the sighting of the Golden Oriole, Common Hawk Cuckoo, Laughing and Ring Doves, Tree Pies and Babblers, JNU is our pick. You can also find Grey Francolins. It is also a great place for a long run, if you ask us.
Where: New Mehrauli Road, Near Munirka
Okhla Bird Sanctuary
This gem houses over 320 species of birds, from the White-Rumped Vulture and Baer’s Pochard, to the Grey-Headed Fish Eagle. Whether you’re a seasoned bird-watcher, or a newbie who just needs a break from the chaos of the city, Okhla Bird Sanctuary has something for everyone. Explore on foot, or by car, and take lots of pictures.
Where: Gautam Buddh Nagar Forest Disvision, E1, Sector 1, Noida
