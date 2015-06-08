Bird Watching in the Capital

Accessible from two entrances {one in Vasant Kunj and one from Vasant Vihar}, the real world melts away as soon as you enter this haven. You can find a large variety of birds here, from Peacocks to Babblers, to lesser seen ones like the Black-Breasted Redstart, the red whiskered bulbul, and the Ashy Prinia. Take in the serenity {and maintain it} and keep a sharp eye out.

Where: Vasant Vihar – Poorvi Marg gate located at about 4km south west of Moti Bagh; Vasant Kunj Institutional gate which is one km west of Vasant Kunj Malls.

