Soothing Music With Cozy Interiors Make It Stand Out Of Lanes Of Cafes

Cafes

Cantino

GTB Nagar, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 5, Thekedaar Surjeet Singh Marg, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cantino: Soothing music with cosy interiors makes it stand out of lanes of cafes. Plants and mild music give positive vibes. Best place to spend quality time with your loved ones. Food is tasty and delicious. Cool and cheap booze is available for some quirky eve. Spacious enough to take care of your gang. We have Pasta and Pizza over there. Cheese pull of pizza and special taste of pasta left an impression on me.

What Could Be Better?

Food(veg)

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

