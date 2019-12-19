I found Bark On on LBB and have contacted them for birthday cakes for both of my dogs. The best part about their cakes is that they can be eaten by both humans and pets; they're made using super healthy and dog-friendly ingredients. I love the service. All coordination happens with Nikki (the lady who runs Bark On) over WhatsApp; she sends the menu, you pick what you want, and voila, it gets delivered to your doorstep. I ordered Bark On's peanut butter cake in a bone shape both times (they've got a few flavours and shapes to choose from). I've also eaten the cake myself, so can vouch for it being human-friendly. 😁
Order Birthday Cakes For Your Dog (And You) From Bark On
Pet Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The cake's for INR 1,199 + delivery charges (it's sent via an uber). It's not the most affordable cake for a pet- good thing birthdays come only once a year!
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Pets
Pet Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Comments (0)