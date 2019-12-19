Order Birthday Cakes For Your Dog (And You) From Bark On

I found Bark On on LBB and have contacted them for birthday cakes for both of my dogs. The best part about their cakes is that they can be eaten by both humans and pets; they're made using super healthy and dog-friendly ingredients. I love the service. All coordination happens with Nikki (the lady who runs Bark On) over WhatsApp; she sends the menu, you pick what you want, and voila, it gets delivered to your doorstep. I ordered Bark On's peanut butter cake in a bone shape both times (they've got a few flavours and shapes to choose from). I've also eaten the cake myself, so can vouch for it being human-friendly. 😁