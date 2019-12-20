Gorge On Yum Lucknow & Hyderabadi Biryani At This Outlet In Cp!

Fast Food Restaurants

Biryani Battuta

Connaught Place, New Delhi
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Premises G-57, Ground Floor, Block G1, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I was soo much excited to go to Biryani Battuta cause it was specialized in biryani and had some delicious chicken Lucknow biryani and mutton d Hyderabadi biryani, Lucknow biryani was mild in taste whereas Hyderabadi one was very spicy. The mutton kabab were juicy and stuffed Tangari was ok. Overall a nice experience and as per the price. It's a must-go.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

