I was soo much excited to go to Biryani Battuta cause it was specialized in biryani and had some delicious chicken Lucknow biryani and mutton d Hyderabadi biryani, Lucknow biryani was mild in taste whereas Hyderabadi one was very spicy. The mutton kabab were juicy and stuffed Tangari was ok. Overall a nice experience and as per the price. It's a must-go.
Gorge On Yum Lucknow & Hyderabadi Biryani At This Outlet In Cp!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
