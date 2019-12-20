Gorge On Yum Lucknow & Hyderabadi Biryani At This Outlet In Cp!

I was soo much excited to go to Biryani Battuta cause it was specialized in biryani and had some delicious chicken Lucknow biryani and mutton d Hyderabadi biryani, Lucknow biryani was mild in taste whereas Hyderabadi one was very spicy. The mutton kabab were juicy and stuffed Tangari was ok. Overall a nice experience and as per the price. It's a must-go.