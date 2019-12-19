For As Low As INR 350, Get Leather Juttis & Strappy Sandals At This Paharganj Store

It's an unassuming store spilling over with a variety of juttis, leather flats, open sandals, closed shoes, kohlapuris, banerjees and gladiators, all made out of pure leather.

Over the years, we've also spotted boho-looking suede sandals and during winter, you'll find plain boots (both ankle and knee-length) in tans, dark blue (yes!), black and grey tones too. With a manufacturing unit in the same market (they won’t tell you where), they keep the shoes, styles, sizes and colours coming.

On a ‘reccee’, we ended up trying on seven different styles, and buying the perfect tan fine paisley print juttis, and a pair of square-toed (androgyny), leather red strappy chappals.