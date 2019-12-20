From A Thela To Catering: This Iconic Chaat Shop Has Come A Long Way

Bittoo Tikki Wala, fondly known as BTW, is a Delhi street food icon that has been dishing out delicious street food for over 30 years now and is more or less our go-to for tikki and bhalla papdi in the city. Started as a mobile cart by Mr. S R Yadav, BTW's first outlet opened in 1991 in Rani Bagh and the brand has since expanded to more than 15 outlets in Delhi-NCR.

From golgappe, raj kachori to pav bhaji and dosas, BTW does street food from across India and is a good place to hit up for breakfast, lunch, dinner and of course, evening snacks. You should also check out the variety of packaged namkeen, cookies, sweets, and ready-to-eat goodies that BTW has. All these items come in gift boxes as well and are a good option for festive gifting.

BTW offers catering services for weddings, parties, and corporate events and has an extensive menu ranging from street food to desserts. We have heard great things about their catering service and having tasted the grub at weddings, we can say that the quality is top-notch.