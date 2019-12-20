From A Thela To Catering: This Iconic Chaat Shop Has Come A Long Way

Fast Food Restaurants

BTW

Dwarka, New Delhi
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Wadhva Plaza 3, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi

View 9 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Bittoo Tikki Wala, fondly known as BTW, is a Delhi street food icon that has been dishing out delicious street food for over 30 years now and is more or less our go-to for tikki and bhalla papdi in the city. Started as a mobile cart by Mr. S R Yadav, BTW's first outlet opened in 1991 in Rani Bagh and the brand has since expanded to more than 15 outlets in Delhi-NCR.

From golgappe, raj kachori to pav bhaji and dosas, BTW does street food from across India and is a good place to hit up for breakfast, lunch, dinner and of course, evening snacks. You should also check out the variety of packaged namkeen, cookies, sweets, and ready-to-eat goodies that BTW has. All these items come in gift boxes as well and are a good option for festive gifting. 

BTW offers catering services for weddings, parties, and corporate events and has an extensive menu ranging from street food to desserts. We have heard great things about their catering service and having tasted the grub at weddings, we can say that the quality is top-notch.

What Could Be Better

We feel that BTW lacks consistency across its outlets and the ones in Netaji Subhash Place and Rani Bagh are a little better than the other branches.

Pro-Tip

BTW also offers home delivery from all its outlets, so we recommend bookmarking it for those lazy days.

Other Outlets

BTW

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
3.9

Near Jaipuria Mill, GT Karnal Road, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

BTW

NIT, Faridabad
3.9

5-N/40 & 41-A, NIT, Faridabad

BTW

Jasola, New Delhi
3.9

Living Style Mall, Shop 1 & 2, Main Kalindi Kunj Road, Jasola, New Delhi

BTW

Janakpuri, New Delhi
3.8

West End Mall, Shop G-1 & 2, Janakpuri District Center, Janakpuri, New Delhi

BTW

Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi
4.1

Aggarwal Millenium Tower, G-46, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi

BTW

Indirapuram, Ghaziabad
3.9

CS-2, Gyan Khand 3, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

BTW

Kirti Nagar, New Delhi
4.0

A-17, Tagore Market, Kirti Nagar, New Delhi

BTW

Pitampura, New Delhi
3.9

2844, Pitampura, New Delhi

BTW

Rohini, New Delhi
3.9

Garg Trade Center, 1, Sector 11, Rohini, New Delhi

