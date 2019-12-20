Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Bizibean

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

South Point Mall, Upper Basement, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

With amazing coffee made from locally sourced coffee beans, at unbeatable prices, Bizibean is the coffee joint to look out for.

Here, you not only get coffee made from some perfectly roasted beans and blends, but you also get to buy your favourite Bizibean roasts and take them home.

Now as much as coffee is the hero of Bizibean, their teas are pretty good too. This cafe is also a great pitstop for those looking for a quick bite. Their sandwich with a cup of coffee and a blueberry muffin is our go-to lunch for when we’re in a rush.

The Flat White at Bizibean is lovely! It’s packed with flavour because it’s more (two shots) espresso, less steamed milk, ensuring that you make it through those long meetings.


They have some conveniently located coffee outlets and kiosks around the city, so you can always grab a coffee on the go.

PS: They deliver too.

What Could Be Better

It would be better if they had a proper enclosed space rather than a kiosk (at South Point Mall) in the open, at the mall. 



Other Outlets

Bizibean

Sector 30, Gurgaon

DLF Star Mall, Lower Ground, K-08, Sector 30, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Bizibean

MG Road, Gurgaon

MGF Mega City Mall, MG Road, Sector 25, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Bizibean

Okhla Phase - 2, New Delhi

Surya Vilas Co Working, D-181, Okhla Phase 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Bizibean

Andrews Ganj, New Delhi

Ansal Plaza, Africa Avenue, Andrews Gunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Bizibean

MG Road, Gurgaon

JMD Regent Square, MG Road, Sector 25, Gurgaon

image-map-default
