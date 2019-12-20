Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee

With amazing coffee made from locally sourced coffee beans, at unbeatable prices, Bizibean is the coffee joint to look out for.

Here, you not only get coffee made from some perfectly roasted beans and blends, but you also get to buy your favourite Bizibean roasts and take them home.

Now as much as coffee is the hero of Bizibean, their teas are pretty good too. This cafe is also a great pitstop for those looking for a quick bite. Their sandwich with a cup of coffee and a blueberry muffin is our go-to lunch for when we’re in a rush.

The Flat White at Bizibean is lovely! It’s packed with flavour because it’s more (two shots) espresso, less steamed milk, ensuring that you make it through those long meetings.





They have some conveniently located coffee outlets and kiosks around the city, so you can always grab a coffee on the go.

PS: They deliver too.